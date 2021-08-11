ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County and the Fulton County Board of Health partnered to make the two-shot Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for students ages 12 and up in the district’s middle schools , high schools and to all staff across the district this week.
The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered this week at all APS middle schools and high schools.
The second dose will be administered the week of August 30.
The school district is strongly encouraging families and staff to take advantage of this opportunity.
Consent forms and the schedule of vaccinations are available through the schools or on the district website here.
APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, and a representative from the Fulton County Board of Health will visit Jean Childs Young Middle School on Thursday, to talk about the important role this voluntary vaccination initiative will play in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in schools and throughout communities in Atlanta and Fulton County.
- Thursday, August 12, 2021 | 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Jean Childs Young Middle School | 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, SW
- Please RSVP via email to Seth.Coleman@atlanta.k12.ga.us prior to the event. Masks are required and proper social distancing logistics will be in place.
