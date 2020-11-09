President-elect Joe Biden has announced the formation of a COVID-19 transition advisory board to curb the virus as he prepares to take office.
“We will follow the science and we will adjust to new data as it comes in,” Biden said. “And, we will listen to governors and local leaders of both parties who are fighting this virus in their communities every day,” he added during a press conference Monday.
At the same time, Pfizer announced its vaccine is more than 90% effective. It was evaluated on 94 confirmed COVID cases in trials, according to a release by the pharmaceutical company. Pfizer says it enrolled 43,538 participants with 42% from “diverse backgrounds.”
CBS News reports Pfizer didn’t accept government funding but has a production and delivery deal with the U.S. government for the first 100 million doses and the option to purchase 500 million additional doses.
“It’s clear that this vaccine even if approved will not be widely available for months to come,” Biden explained.
Still, vaccine information like this helping state leaders as well.
In mid-October, Georgia’s Public Health Department drafted a 56-page COVID vaccination plan and sent it to the CDC as it awaited clinical trial results. In the draft, the state’s goal is rapid vaccination administration, prioritizing critical populations into a four-phase approach based on risk level. The state began recruiting providers in August.
First up for the possible vaccine, would be people who work in healthcare like clinical staff, doctors and first responders listed in phase one.
In the second phase, school and childcare workers, and high risk jobs like grocery workers and truck drivers and homeless shelters would be next in line for a vaccine.
The next two phases expand access to lower risk groups. There is no outline of where the sites will be yet or what communities will be chosen. There also is no specific launch dates or timelines in the plan.
Meanwhile, Biden closed his announcement with a final plea.
“Please I implore you, wear a mask,” Biden said. “Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together,” he continued.
