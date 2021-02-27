County health officials opened a vaccination site on Saturday that’s normally closed and extending vaccination site hours with hopes of speeding up the COVOD-19 vaccine process in Georgia.
DeKalb County health officials said they took this approach to accommodate second dose vaccines affected by last week’s shipping delays.
On Saturday, the former Sam’s Club Vaccination Site located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest, Ga., 30038, opened from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
- Individuals previously scheduled for Monday, February 22, must return to the Stonecrest site on Saturday, February 27, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Also on Saturday, the Doraville MARTA Station Vaccination Site located at 6000 New Peachtree Rd., Doraville, Ga., 30340, opened 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Individuals previously scheduled for Saturday, February 20, must return to the Doraville site at the time they were originally scheduled last Saturday, on Saturday, February 27, between 9:00 a.m. and noon.
- Individuals previously scheduled for Monday, February 22, must return to the Doraville site on Saturday, February 27, between noon and 4:00 p.m.
A DeKalb County spokesperson said anyone previously vaccinated at the Board of Health’s former BrandsMart USA site, should now go to the Doraville MARTA station for their second dose.
Anyone with rescheduling issues are asked to contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1, for further accommodations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.