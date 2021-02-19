As severe winter weather moves across the country, several metro Atlanta counties have been forced to cancel COVID-19 vaccine distributions amid supply chain delays.
Cobb County officials reported that they have not received their expected shipments and will be out of vaccine before the end of the week.
Officials are set to contact those who have appointments at Jim Miller Park or Arbor Place Mall vaccine sites for Saturday or Monday to inform them of cancellations.
For those who have already received their first dose, they will be contacted by county health officials by phone or email to schedule your second dose.
To locate additional COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine locator tool: here.
GEMA/HS Mass vaccination sites for COVID-19 will opens on February 22, and appointments are mandatory and can be made by visiting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.