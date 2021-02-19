New data shows many Black Americans remain hesitant to get Covid-19 vaccine

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive-up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020.

 PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

As severe winter weather moves across the country, several metro Atlanta counties have been forced to cancel COVID-19 vaccine distributions amid supply chain delays. 

Cobb County officials reported that they have not received their expected shipments and will be out of vaccine before the end of the week.

Officials are set to contact those who have appointments at Jim Miller Park or Arbor Place Mall vaccine sites for Saturday or Monday to inform them of cancellations.  

For those who have already received their first dose, they will be contacted by county health officials by phone or email to schedule your second dose.

To locate additional COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine locator tool: here

GEMA/HS Mass vaccination sites for COVID-19 will opens on February 22, and appointments are mandatory and can be made by visiting here

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.