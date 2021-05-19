ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Covid-19 vaccine trials for children as young as six months old are underway.
Doctors from Emory University and Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta launched a clinical trial testing Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 11 years old.
Parents are already enrolling their children in the trial…the goal is to provide the same type of protection for children that already available for adults.
This same Moderna vaccine being distributed nationwide for adults ages 18 and older, that was authorized by the FDA in December, will soon be available for even younger kids.
“It is exactly the same vaccine, currently the study is evaluating the best dose to be giving to various age ranges,” said Dr. Evan Anderson, attending physician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory, and the study site principal investigator for the trial.
The study is being conducted by the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
Doctors say the KidCOVE study is a critical step for children, which could make it possible for them to receive the same type of immune protection now provided to adults.
“20% of all new cases of COVID-19 are in children at this point,” Dr. Anderson added.
For this placebo-controlled study, Moderna plans to enroll more than 6,000 pediatric participants aged 6 months to less than 12 years old in the United States and Canada.
Back in March, CBS46 spoke to children enrolled in the trial for kids aged 12-17.
“It’s been a big change for everybody, really, and I just want things to go back to normal, for sure,” said 17-year-old, Michael Haag.
Some parents say there aren’t enough studies out to know the long-term risks of the vaccine:
“I would take the risk of getting Covid, over the unknown risks of a vaccine to prevent you from getting Covid,” said one parent, Laura Watson.
But Dr. Anderson said the emergence of viral variants makes it even more imperative to help protect our children and is crucial in getting them back to their usual pre-2020 activities.
“Ultimately ensuring that all kids can receive vaccines is actually going to be critically important to achieving the “heard immunity,” that everyone is talking about,” added Dr. Anderson.
Children who have previously received a Covid-19 vaccine are not eligible for the trial.
For more information about the trial, including the process for enrolling participants, please visit the KidCOVE Study website.
Parents or guardians of interested parties can contact Emory Children’s Center.
