Starting Tuesday, millions of British citizens will begin receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination. Some Americans could get that same vaccine as early as Friday.
A panel of Food and Drug Administration advisors is set to meet Thursday to assess the vaccine. Last month, Pfizer applied for emergency use of its vaccine.
“We’re looking at vaccinating front line providers, essential workers, people who are taking care of patients in the ICU,” said Dr. Chirag Patel, the Medical Director of Population Health for Wellstar Health System, about who will get the vaccine first.
Dr. Patel said it’s imperative you get both shots to develop full immunity, that it’s designed in a way that the second shot acts as a booster.
“We don’t have all the information yet, whether you’ll have more mutations, are you going to be more at risk to developing the disease if you only get one shot, there are some unknowns,” Dr. Patel added.
As of now, he said the recommendation is to get them three weeks apart.
Frontline workers should get the vaccine by the end of the year. Dr. Patel says some time after the new year, it will be available to the general public depending on number of doses available.
“I want to caution you that storing the vaccine is quite complicated, you need a certain kind of freezing mechanism, you need to have it in a certain place, so not everybody is going to be able to do that,” Dr. Patel said.
He believes there will be tiers and the vaccines will be given in waves to vulnerable populations before it’s available to general public.
Dr. Patel adds that a minimum of 50-70% of the population need to get the vaccine for it to be effective in preventing the spread. He said side effects from the vaccine can last between 1 to 3 days.
“We’ve heard fatigue, nausea/vomiting, a variety of malaise type of symptoms, but that’s the extent of it,” added Dr. Patel.
And if you’ve already had COVID-19? You still need it…as there are false positives and negatives, and you don’t 100% know your infection status.
“When you have the infection, you will have reining immunity after the infection, the vaccine is meant to give you a longer type of immunity,” said Dr. Patel.
Dr. Patel said every vaccine has gone through a rigorous number of steps to get to the public and says all of them have similar efficacy profiles.
Flu shots all come from different manufacturers, Dr. Patel said it’s the same type of thing with this vaccine…he said it doesn’t matter which one you get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.