COVID-19 vaccines could be available for Americans as early as next month. The Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meets December 10th.
“We’ve passed a grim milestone over the last couple of days of a quarter million deaths in the United States from COVID,” said Paul Root Wolpe, a Bioethicist at Emory University.
Drug-makers are offering a glimmer of hope while reporting vaccines with greater than 90% efficacy rates.
“There are two vaccines that are really the front runners right now, and those are Pfizer and Moderna, both of those vaccines are made by a new technology, this technology has never been in a licensed vaccine before,” said Norman Baylor, President and CEO of Biologics Consulting and former director of the Food and Drug Administration's Office of Vaccine Research and Review.
But Baylor said these drug-makers would be getting what’s called an Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA.
“It’s not an approval at all, it’s just an emergency use authorization where the FDA has reviewed the available data and made a decision that the benefit outweighs the risks,” Baylor said.
The Centers for Disease Control And Prevention will make recommendations on who will receive the vaccine first under the EUA.
“It could be healthcare, frontline individuals, followed by high risk individuals, such as the elderly, or in nursing homes, but that hasn’t been determined yet,” Baylor added.
Then, the Food and Drug Administration will continue to review data to completion to determine whether the vaccine should be licensed or not.
The manufacturers have already said there will be somewhere between 20 and 40 million doses at the time of the authorization, but experts say that’s a limited supply.
“We need approximately 600 million doses in the United States, these vaccines are two-dose series, so it’s going to take time for the manufacturers to ramp up for that kind of supply,” added Baylor.
Baylor said this process generally takes months, even years, but the pandemic has sped the process up in unprecedented ways.
“When this vaccine first comes out, we will have to make sure we continue to mask up, social distance, and all those things, because it’s not going to be like flipping a switch,” said Baylor, “If you’re not in the high-risk group -you’re not going to get the vaccine anyway, until later on.”
