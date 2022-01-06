ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As more COVID-19 cases are reported across Georgia, more people are getting admitted to the hospital.
More than 25 percent of all inpatients in Georgia hospitals are being treated for the coronavirus, a number that hasn't been seen since September. As of Thursday, 4,423 people were in hospitals across the state with COVID-19.
"We're in the midst of our most severe surge that we’ve experienced," said Dr. Robert Jansen, Grady Health System's Chief Medical Officer.
He said the hospital is seeing a record number of people requiring admission.
"At one time a few days ago we had 100 people in the emergency department awaiting beds upstairs and that’s just an untenable situation; we could not take any more patients at that time," said Jansen.
"It has really stressed us to the limit. We have more patients now than we have ever had any one point in time."
He said Grady's beds are at full capacity with about 40 percent of patients being treated for COVID. Jansen said between 70 and 75 percent of patients have not been vaccinated.
The Omicron varient looks different in those infected than in previous surges.
"We are seeing less COVID-related pneumonia, which is what we saw with the earlier variants. What we’re really seeing is Omicron seems to make people moderately ill but it exacerbates their underlying illness," he explained.
Jansen said there are fewer people on ventilators and needing critical care than in past months.
"But my concern is as the numbers continue to increase, that could change," he said.
He said fatigued and frustrated staff members continue to show up to do their job when they aren't out sick themselves.
"Our staff is vaccinated but they’re still getting infected, generally with very mild symptoms but when they’re infected they have to say home. it’s exasperated the shortage that we were already experiencing," he said.
"We are seeing very few people who have been fully vaccinated come to the hospital and require admission. Most of the people who have been vaccinated have not received their third shot when they require admission and usually they were vaccinated early on, in the first or second quarter of 2021," said Jansen. "The other thing we’re seeing with people who are vaccinated is those people with underlying diseases are the ones who seem to be the most ill.”
"That concept that vaccines will absolutely protect you from any infection is not true but they will protect you from getting significantly sick," he said.
Pediatric hospitals are also seeing increasing numbers related to COVID.
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta had 114 patients hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19 compared to 62 on December 28 and 22 on December 21. The majority have at least one underlying medical condition.
"We’re drowning in COVID cases," said Dr. Keyana Washington with Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.
She said most cases in children are mild but their office is overwhelmed with visits from infants to teens.
"What concerns me the most is the fact that this is so contagious, it has just exploded," said Washington.
She said, "I’m concerned that there’s going to be an issue with kids staying in school both from a contagious issue as well as from a staffing issue.”
She urged everyone to wear and mask and to say home and get tested if you have any symptoms.
