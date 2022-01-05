HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some metro Atlanta residents have dialed 911 expecting that an ambulance transport may get them a COVID-19 test at the hospital or a shorter ER wait time, but Henry County officials say the two misconceptions are delaying EMS crews for actual emergencies.
"Just because you go to the hospital by ambulance doesn't mean that you're going to be seen in the ER any faster."
No faster and no guaranteed COVID-19 test, but somehow neighbors seem to believe that's the case. It's tying up Henry County Fire Department's 14 ambulances.
"A misconception as well that if you're taken by ambulance to an actual ER, they would give you a test and send you back on your way home so you wouldn't have to wait in the lines to get the test or wait at the urgent care," explained Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette.
Those notions are false. Amid a spike in Omicron cases and a rise in testing demand came a surge in citizens dialing 911 for non-emergencies.
Burnette is now pleading with residents, urging fewer non-emergency transport requests not only because they cannot turn people away but also the delay it further creates for EMS crews and healthcare workers.
The chief described his crews getting to calls, assessing patients, then offering resources that may work better for their non-emergent situation like hotlines or contacting outpatient locations; however, Burnette says "should they chose not to utilize one of those options and they still request to be transported to the ER, then yes ma'am, we [still] have to transport them to the ER."
"From the time that we're able to give the patient over to the care of the actual ER facility, sometimes that can be an extended period of time," added Burnette. "If that time frame extends, that means our ambulances are stuck at the hospital, not out in the community."
While the state faces 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ERs and ICUs at more than 80 percent capacity, and continued staffing shortages, officials say non-emergency calls should not add to the strain.
"We don't want to discourage anyone from calling 911 because your emergency is your emergency and we're there to help no matter what that is, but part of our job is to also educate the public."
Log In
