ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Parents are reacting to The American Academy of Pediatrics recommending everyone older than two should wear a mask in school regardless of their vaccination status.
This contradicts the CDC who have said anyone 12 and older who is vaccinated does not need to wear a mask at school.
“I can see how it’s confusing and I really do wish there would be more of a consensus,” said Beth a mother and a registered nurse. “It’s a scary time.”
The aggressive Delta variant of COVID a reason many are worried.
Several school districts such Atlanta Public and Clayton will be making masks mandatory, Fulton County Schools will make masks optional.
Prompting mother of one in the the Fulton County School district, Beth, to question Dr. Looney’s decision who replied with this email in part saying;
We are committed to monitoring and evaluating our processes relating to Covid-19 risk management. While I appreciate the CDC’s recommendations, the truth is their credibility has been tainted during this past year and I no longer feel comfortable following all of their guidance, but now factor in our local data and experiences in the decision making process.
COVID Confusion: AAP recommends masks for all at school -- CDC, vaccinated people don't have to. The discussion happening as Fulton County Superintendent says the CDC's reputation is tainted & 3 fully vaccinated people are hospitalized thanks to Delta variant. @cbs46 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OGpbEyHgrG— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 20, 2021
“It made me a little anxious because it made me wonder what’s going to happen this school year,” said Beth.
The discussion happening as three fully vaccinated people in the metro area are hospitalized with the Delta variant.
“Just today we saw three people, two at Emory Decatur and one at Hillandale, who had been fully vaccinated who are sick enough to be hospitalized," said Dr. Robin Dretler, an infectious disease specialist. "Not sick enough for the ICU but that is a frightening projection, there are going to be people who the vaccine works less for.”
Dr. Dretler said it was puzzling how people who have listened to their doctors for years are now choosing to believe things they read on the internet more. And that the key to solving most of our problems with COVID are simply by more people becoming vaccinated to stop the spread.
