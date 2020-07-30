ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Throughout the pandemic CBS46's Better Call Harry has been helping those who are out of work and in need of unemplyment benefits.
“What would it mean to get this money to you today?” said Harry to a woman who'd been waiting months for her benefits.
“It would mean a world lifted off my shoulders,” said the woman who has been able to work due to her health.
Since the mid-March The Georgia Department of Labor has paid out more than $11 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.
What jobs in #Atlanta may never return and what is the current state of the economy? Details from the experts @cbs46 #pandemic #covid19 #coronavirus #jobsearch #unemployment pic.twitter.com/15X4Tidgax— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 31, 2020
The week of July 13 GDOL said it paid over $1 billion in unemployment benefits, more than the $922 million issued over the past three years combined.
“When we had Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans saw about 70,000 people file unemployment insurance for one week," said Tom Smith, assistant professor of finance and economic expert at the Emory Goizueta Business School.
"We’ve seen a million plus, 1.7, 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 million people file initial unemployment claims every week for the last 16 weeks. This is Hurricane Katrina hitting every single major metropolitan area all at once for every week for the last four months,” continued Smith.
A recent AP poll showed nearly half the people who have lost their jobs believe those jobs are gone forever.
“I think that movie theaters might never be coming back, whether it’s movies, whether it’s concerts or live events. I think that those kind of events might have a shelf life that isn’t conducive to a COVID-era, if you will," he explained.
Economists say traditionally when the economy is doing badly people losing their jobs would fall back on waiting tables or bar tending, but this time that's not an option.
Still, recruiters say it’s not all doom and gloom.
“The hospitality industry right, that right there is something that’s definitely been hit really hard," said Metro Market Manager for Robert Half in Atlanta Ryan Hansen. "And one thing I think of when I think of the folks in the hospitality industry is they have either really good administrative skills or really good customer service skills, right. And that’s a skill set you honestly can’t teach to somebody.”
A major factor for business survival will be what loans will become available in the next stimulus package passed by Congress.
“People are still getting sick, people are still going to the hospital, people are still dying. And if we don’t get the stimulus, the economy is definitely going to get worse, we could see unemployment reach 20 percent,” said Smith.
