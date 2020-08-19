COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Evictions and foreclosures may soon flood the housing market, but in Cobb County an effort is underway to make sure homeowners don't lose their property.
“We have great homeowners in our community, we have a lot of people that wanna be here, so if we can help them remain here that’s what it’s all about,” said Cobb commissioner Keli Gambrill.
Gambrill spearheaded the effort to implement the Cobb HomeSaver Program which provides grants to homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19.
"There are so many homes right now that will potentially be facing foreclosure next year because they’re currently in forbearance. But the challenge is what happens in 2021 when those forbearance programs are no longer in place and many people have not gone back to work, or they have not been reinstated their full income," said Earnest Davis who oversees the HomeSaver Program.
Davis adds the goal is to prevent a housing crisis similar to the one that occurred in 2008 and 2009.
“The wave was so great, so many people lost their homes and we don’t want that to happen next year. We thought it was very important for us to engage homeowners with the home ownership education, as well as the financial means to help them through these difficult times,” said Davis.
Those who are eligible can get up to $4,800 that does not have to be repaid for mortgage payment assistance. They will also be provided home ownership counseling and help with mortgage modification. But, the program is first come first serve until the available $4.8 million runs out.
“There’s a lot of excitement, and I have a personal friend that is going to be applying and this is going to be a saving grace that she needs at this time to stay in her home and get through a difficult time after COVID, and losing a job and everything else."
Visit https://cobbhomesaver.org/ to apply.
