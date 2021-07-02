ATLANTA (CBS46) -- COVID-sniffing dogs are being brought in to sniff out the virus in unvaccinated runners in the Peachtree Road Race to help keep everyone safe.
“We really are the first large endurance running event on the calendar, so events around the world are looking to Atlanta to see how we do, what we do,” said Rich Kenah, Race Director for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
And the world will have plenty of time to do so as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be spread out over two days for the first time.
“Instead of 60,000 people on one day, stretch that out over two days in a way that will provide a safe environment for everybody,” said Rich.
The pandemic meaning the event will have a number of safety protocols in place. Organizers say if you prove you’re vaccinated then getting checked-in is quick. The big question is what happens if you want to race but you are unvaccinated?
“We welcome vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, if you have not received your vaccination then we send you through a screening process,” said Rich.
Including COVID sniffer dogs.
“What they do is they sit when they detect some COVID on your hand,” said Rich.
Participants will then go through further screening before getting the okay.
A person who the dogs flag is then asked to take a COVID test. If it comes back negative, they are good to go, if it comes back positive, they are given the option of racing next year, a full refund, or to test negative on race day. Those who are unvaccinated and test negative during check-in prior to the race day, will also have to test negative on their race day.
Officials said the dogs have detected less than 12 cases out of thousands and will be at the start line on both days. Racers over the two days will set off in waves of smaller groups.
There will be roughly 13,000 runners on Saturday and roughly 18,000 on Sunday. Officials promise it will certainly be a race to celebrate.
“We’ll have our fly over on the morning of July 4th we’ll have our music along the course and while we won’t be having our party in Piedmont Park we’ll have that music their ready to greet you and of course that coveted Peachtree finisher shirt waiting there for you,” said Rich.
