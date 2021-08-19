COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Board of Health held a meeting warning about the transmission surge throughout the county and prompting parents to once again ask why Cobb County Public Schools does not mandate masks.
Bryan Kacos said his daughter was over the moon to start school this year in Cobb County.
“My 5-year-old came to me and said I want to ride the bus, I want to do all this, I want to get out there," Bryan said.
Cobb County parents are pulling their kids from public schools due to the optional mask policy. Pediatricians say kids are ok with masks & that often its parents wanting the option. Cobb County parents releasing a video with over 15 kids for masks in schools. #COVID19 @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/3B3WOH6tsc— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 19, 2021
She’s in kindergarten in Cobb County and the family was very happy until COVID cases started to rise.
“She was enjoying the school liked the teachers and we believe there is importance to that experience but not at the risk to health to this degree,” Bryan said.
Cobb County Public Schools still makes masks optional for children.
The Cobb County Board of Health held a meeting warning of the high level of transmission in the county at 6.5 times higher than what is considered a high level.
The surge enough for Kacos take make a tough decision on his daughter’s schooling.
“The lack of information plus what we feel are common sense policies to protect the kids, have caused us to pull the trigger. We withdrew her from school, the public school, and have moved her into a private option.”
Cobb County School Board met on Thursday afternoon and heard from many parents on the mask policy.
“Look at the last two weeks," said Meghan Dominie, a Cobb County Parent. Several schools including Frey, Davis and Knick-a-Jack Elementary have had classes that were forced to go virtual, and the entire 5th grade at Eastside Elementary was emergency excited in the middle of a school day.”
The board did not discuss the mask policy.
CBS46 spoke with a pediatrician about the pro and cons around children wearing masks, and was told there are some minor issues, but are far outweighed by the safety aspect.
“When we talk to the kids they say sure I’ll wear a mask it’s not a big deal," said Dr. Roy Benaroch, a practicing pediatrician and co-owner of Pediatric Physicians, PC. "The parents are the ones who are raising the objections and when they get very worried and upset, that’s rubbing off on the kids.”
Cobb County school parents released a video with messages from over 15 individual children speaking for wearing masks.
