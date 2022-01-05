ATLANTA (CBS46) — As more people try to get tested for COVID-19, two new problems arise: longer waits for test results and higher prices for tests.
A woman told CBS46 she waited nearly a week for her PCR test from Avondale Pharmacy and said several others experienced similarly long wait times.
An email from Beechtree cited shipping delays and the Omicron variant for the slow turnaround time.
Quest Diagnostics, another lab with Atlanta ties, also acknowledged delays in testing.
Quest added a national courier, air fleet, and logistics network to distribute tests across approximately two dozen covid-19 testing labs. Excess volume is being sent to other commercial and academic labs.
As the demand for tests overwhelms some labs, local pharmacies also experience a surge. Last week at Yasmin’s Discount Pharmacy in Stone Mountain, owner Fozi Abdulahi brought on extra help to run PCR testing from Beechtree Diagnostics.
“Every minute someone’s here,” said Abdulahi. “I’m just trying to help the community, that’s all.”
Abdulahi estimated he receives 70 to 80 calls a week for Covid tests. He hasn't experienced issues with Beechtree's test turnaround time yet, but he was familiar with skyrocketing prices for at-home tests.
Abdulahi said just three weeks ago he was able to purchase at-home tests for $7, before they jumped to $59. Now he can’t find any.
Walmart and Kroger announced they would raise prices for Covid-19 at-home test kits. Costs jumped 42 percent at Walmart and 71 percent at Kroger, for about $20 and $24 respectively.
But for those with heightened concerns, the fee is reasonable for their peace of mind.
“I wanted to make sure i was safe for my kids,” said one woman receiving a PCR and rapid test from Yasmin’s Discount Pharmacy. “You don’t want to test positive, go home to your kids, go home to your job, and be out in the world with no mask.”
