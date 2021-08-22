ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – As many metro Atlanta school districts enter their fourth week of instruction for the 2021-2022 school year, a growing number of families are having to make arrangements for temporary virtual learning.
COVID-19 cases are sweeping through schools, causing students to have to isolate at home or quarantine because of exposure.
In Clayton County, two more schools, Rex Middle and Smith Elementary, are going virtual for the next two weeks because of so many COVID cases.
Marietta City Schools, which typically has done what Cobb County Schools are doing in terms of COVD protocols, have now broken away from the county. Masks will be required Monday in Marietta City Schools.
In Ware County, between Atlanta and Macon, the school district has so many cases affecting not just students, but teachers and bus drivers, officials have shut down all operations until after Labor Day.
Shirley Jones, who has an 11-year-old granddaughter in Gwinnett County Public Schools, says she’s noticed more adults are getting vaccinated.
“I think mostly because of the kids,” she said. “They see the kids that now are in the hospital with it, so I think that’s pushing a lot of people more.”
