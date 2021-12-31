ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgians suffering from COVID-19 will now have an at-home treatment that will help kill the virus.
The Georgia Department of Health announced that oral COVID fighting pills from Pfizer and Merck will be available in local pharmacies with a prescription.
The initial allocations are being made to federal pharmacy partners: Walgreens, Walmart, and Good Neighbor Pharmacy Group stores. There are several sites across Metro Atlanta.
"Although these pills are still under emergency use authorization, they will be readily available at pharmacies as well as at hospitals which can be helpful to those that can’t get the other medications and it’s a one-time dose," said
Lindsay Young, DNP with AllCare Family Medicine.
DPH says both medications are used to treat of mild-to-moderate COVID cases in people who are not in the hospital but are at high risk for severe COVID cases after a positive test. Unlike some other therapeutics, the pills are intended to not just make you feel better but to help kill COVID.
"It’s intended to stop the virus from replicating," Young told CBS46.
Dr. Lindsay Young works for All Care Family medicine.
"The pro of these medications is that it’s a one-time dose and there will be potentially easier access, the con would be is that it’s still under emergency use authorization and we don't know all the long term potential side effects."
DPH says both prescription drugs should be taken as soon as possible after a positive COVID diagnosis and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. They are intended for vulnerable populations who have been given a prescription by their healthcare provider.
