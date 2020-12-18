Some of the most susceptible people to COVID-19 got a dose of good news Friday.
Dr. Jeffrey Metts at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine. And his entire team of medical professionals are next in line.
“For us as a cancer specialty hospital, we take care of a high-risk patient population. They’re immune compromised patients sometimes from the cancer, sometimes from the cancer treatment and so we have to do everything we can to keep COVID out of here,” Dr. Metts said.
According to the CDC, Dr. Metts said there are expected to be nearly 2-million new cancer diagnoses this year. The vaccine is the reinforcement they have waiting for to keep their patients safe.
“We know from the data that has been compiled that this is as safe and effective as any vaccine that we’ve ever seen rolled out,” Dr. Metts said.
Also receiving the vaccine, the Vice President of the United States. And Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the Dean at the Morehouse School of Medicine.
“The vaccine is going to give us the opportunity to create dead ends for the virus and the more dead ends that we can create really enhances our ability to lower the entirety of the virus and the impact it has had on the community,” Dr. Metts said.
The vaccine arrived in the nick of time. Metts said cancer screenings and visits are down 70-90 percent due to fear of the virus.
“Cancer doesn’t wait for COVID and it’s really essential that we get people to resume their screening, that we try to capture cancer at the early stage so there are more options for treatment,” Dr. Metts said.
