Despite months to prepare, the systems put in place for COVID-19 appointments in multiple Georgia counties can't handle the onslaught of residents trying to get the vaccine.
For many, getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment is akin to winning the lottery or finding a PlayStation 5 before Christmas. In other words, nearly impossible. Seniors trying to sign up for appointments reported crashing websites, long delays, and zero availability earlier this week.
Friday, more appointments were released in Cobb and Douglas Counties. CBS46's Jamie Kennedy put the system to the test and much like other people, got a waiting screen and then an error message. Trying to book an appointment in Douglasville resulted in the same message. Jamie eventually got through after ten straight minutes of refreshing the page.
Or so he thought. The system displayed a calendar, but when you clicked on any of the dates for week, there was nothing available.
President-elect Joe Biden on Friday laid out a plan to combat the struggle.
“Create more places for them to get vaccinated, mobilize more medical teams to get the shots in people’s arms, increase supply," said the President-Elect.
Big chain grocery stores Kroger, Publix and Ingles are also stepping up to ease the congestion.
“It is filling up quickly, we’re getting in more vaccines in and everyone will be able to get it’s just you know go online and make an appointment and we’ll work you in,” said Kim Nguyen a Pharmacist at Kroger.
Still, some have channeled their frustration by the process into innovation. Ben Warlick created a system to help find available appointments.
“It’s text based and it’s very easy. All you do is text the word VAX to the phone number and then there’s a short question, and then you’re subscribed and you’ll get a message if appointments are available," said Ben, CEO and Founder of Disco Droid.
The text app currently only works for appointments via Fulton and Cobb County Health Departments. Ben said he's working to add more counties and has been overwhelmed with the response with over 3,300 people signing up in only a matter of days.
To access the service text 678-679-0250 and follow the prompts. For more information on the app, click here.
