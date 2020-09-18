COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 23-year-old Covington man is facing multiple charges after police say he was involved in several car break-ins.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Stantavious Hillman of Covington on August 14. Hillman was charged with four counts of Entering Automobile and four counts of Loitering or Prowling.
Hillman, who possesses a criminal record for burglary and theft, according to authorities.
He allegedly performed break-ins at four different residences on Brickstone Way.
Investigators told CBS46 News, the items reported stolen to the Sheriff’s Office included electronics and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Sheriff’s Office were able to recover all of the stolen property from the break-ins.
