UPDATE (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a Covington man in connection to the death of a Gwinnett County man on Oct. 24.
Police say is 20-year-old Mark Antonio White is considered to be armed and dangerous. White has outstanding warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault, armed Robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to official.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for whomever killed 39-year-old Garcia Danielle Gaddis on Oct. 24.
GCPD says Gaddis was found inside of a car around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway in Lawrenceville.
At this time, it is not known how Gaddis died and no information has been provided about a possible killer. Investigators are exploring all motives and are asking anyone with information to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
