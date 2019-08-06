COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The mayor of Covington hosted a meeting Monday night aimed at informing the public what’s being done to improve the air quality surrounding a plant that has spewed a cancer-causing gas into the air for years.
Mayor Ronnie Johnston told the crowd of roughly 300 people that he’s working to learn more about BD, formerly Bard, and its emissions.
“This is not a one-stop shop,” said Johnston. “This is going to be for the next couple of years that we’re either going to be monitoring our own air or monitoring coordination with other governments, and that’s a part of the process.”
BD, located on Industrial Boulevard, uses a gas called ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment.
In 2016, environmental experts began classifying ethylene oxide as a substance known to cause cancer in humans. However, the people of Covington weren’t aware of concerns about ethylene oxide – or even that it was being emitted into the air in their community – until the publication of an online article by WebMD and Georgia Health News.
A second metro Atlanta facility was also named in the article – Sterigenics in Smyrna. Citizens of that community also are mobilizing to learn more about the emissions of Sterigenics and what state and federal regulators are doing about the problem.
At the Covington meeting, Richard Dunn, the head of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, told the crowd BD has not violated any regulations.
“All facilities, including BD here in Covington, are in compliance with the current permit,” said Dunn. “That’s not to say that everything is okay, but they are doing everything in accordance with what they are currently required to do. What has changed is or knowledge of ethylene oxide.”
Dunn said changes to air quality regulation in Georgia are coming early next year.
Troy Kirkpatrick, a spokesman for BD, told CBS46, “We would not run a facility we thought that could put the community at risk.”
Kirkpatrick went on to say, “We’ve been making improvements, our commitment to improve air quality, for decades. We’ve also committed to the EPD, and we will continue to do that.”
The assurances provide little comfort to many Covington residents who worry that after years of inhaling toxic air, the damage is done.
One woman at the meeting stood before the panel and asked, her voice trembling, “What I need to know is do I need to move?”
