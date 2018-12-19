Newton County, GA (CBS46) Officer Matt Cooper, who was shot in the head on Labor Day, will be home for the holidays following his stay at the Shepherd Center.
On Tuesday, Officer Cooper, dressed in uniform, walked through the halls of the Shepherd Center fist bumping supporters who showered him with thumbs up, hugs, kinds words, smiles and applause. Fellow Covington officers escorted Cooper and his family from the center and onto Peachtree Road.
His graduation from inpatient brain injury rehabilitation marks the end of a long two-month journey.
On Labor Day, while responding to a shoplifting incident at a Walmart, Officer Cooper was shot in the head. Thousands of people from across the country reached out the Cooper's family and the police department to show their support for the injured officer.
Related articles:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.