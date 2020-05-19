COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) Covington Police officer Matt Cooper is back on the job after he was shot during a shoplifting call at a Walmart on Labor Day of 2018.
Officer Cooper was shot during an incident that began as a shoplifting call involving three people. Police say the suspects stole bandanas from the store.
Two men were arrested immediately, but a third suspect fled on foot. A total of three gunshots were fired, one of which was a fatal self-inflicted gunshot sustained by 21-year-old Demonta Fleming. Officer Cooper was shot in the neck and the bullet lodged in his Carotid artery. He later underwent surgery to relieve swelling on his brain.
Cooper spent time at Grady Hospital and The Shepherd Center recovering and actually participated in last year's Fuzz Run. “I never thought I’d be a 35-year-old learning how to walk and eat again,” Cooper told a group of reporters during his recovery.
On Monday, the Covington Police Department posted a photo of Officer Cooper back at work, saying in the post "Officer Cooper is back at work! Welcome back Matt!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.