Covington Police Officer back at work after being shot

COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Labor Day in 2018. What followed his arrival would change his life forever.
On Thursday, seated under his badge number and with his wife by his side, Cooper opened up about his painful journey to today. 20 months after being shot between the eyes, he’s back on the job.
“Even though it’s not full duty yet but just being in the atmosphere,” Cooper told reporters. “It felt really good. It was like going back to school again.”
Cooper was shot by a man who was stealing bandanas from Walmart. The GBI said the suspect later turned the gun on himself.
“Physically, I feel good,” Cooper said. “Mentally, I still struggle with getting fatigued a lot.”
Cooper has undergone intense mental and physical therapy. He rehabbed at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, re-learning the basics.
A bullet is still lodged in his neck.
“I think I’d wake up every morning like at 7am and I’d start with speech therapy where I’d work on swallowing,” he explained of some of his rehab.
“While Matt does look so good, he is will recovering and very early on in the recovery phase,” said Cooper’s wife Kristen.
Cooper is now assigned to the support services department, helping with administrative work.
“When he left for work Monday, he was just so happy,” Kristen said.
“I started praying again so it renewed my faith in God,” Cooper explained. “And the fact that the community stuck behind me and really helped support me.”
It’s timely that Cooper return to work this week because May 22nd has been designated ‘Matt Cooper Day’ in Covington.
