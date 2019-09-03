COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a the day a police officer was shot in the head near a shopping plaza in Covington.

It was a situation that could have ended in tragedy, but instead turned into a story of hope.

The Covington Police Department and community members came together to commemorate 34-year-old Officer Matt Cooper’s long journey, and to honor him for his bravery through this difficult fight.