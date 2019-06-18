COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for two men accused of running a scam to steal insurance and personal information.
The men are using the information to file claims with the victim’s insurance provider to receive reimbursement for services that are not provided or medically necessary.
Victims say two white males wearing medical scrubs showed up at their doors offering free DNA tests that would reveal their chance of getting cancer.
They told the victims that charges for the tests would billed to their Medicaid accounts to obtain social security numbers, Medicaid account information and copies of their driver’s licenses.
Police urge anyone who is approached by someone offering this service to call 911.
