Dunwoody police responded to reports of a cow blocking traffic in the area of I-285 Westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road on Saturday morning.
The cow fell out of a trailer and began running down the interstate. With help from a bystander who had a rope handy, officers were able to safely capture the cow and get it back to its owner, police said.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the right three lanes were blocked and only two lanes were open during the rescue.
Officials were able to safely clear the scene.
Animals on the highway have become a norm in Georgia. Cows were seen this morning roaming around I-285. 🐄 pic.twitter.com/TyThp96hsg— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 3, 2021
