HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials in Hall County said there was a positive rabies discovered in the Clermont area.
The incident happened when there was apparent contact between a rabid cow who tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, and a person in the 6700 block of Kenimer Road.
The cow was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur.
This is the ninth confirmed case of rabies in Hall County this year.
Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid cow was located.
If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours, call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
