COWETA County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Coweta County animal shelter was temporally put under quarantine after someone brought a stray puppy with parvo to the shelter.
On Thursday, November 14, a puppy was brought to the shelter as a stray by the Newnan Animal Warden and at the time it appeared to be healthy, authorities said.
The next day, the test results from the initial exam came back normal.
A week later, the puppy was adopted; however, it did have a light positive trace of parvo.
It was transported to a local vet’s office for further treatment. Once the treatment was completed, the puppy was returned to the shelter. As a result, on November 23, the dog area of the shelter was placed under quarantine, but the cat area remained open.
As required by law, Coweta County officials notified the Georgia Department of Agriculture on Monday, November 25.
The incident remains under investigation.
A statement from the shelter:
“The shelter was placed under quarantine on Saturday, Nov. 23rd and will remain under quarantine until Dec. 10th at which time if no other dogs break with the parvo virus it will be re-opened."
