As Coweta County continues its cleanup from an EF4 Tornado, neighbors are bracing for possible heavy rain Wednesday, which could delay efforts.
Across Newnan this week, the work feels nonstop. Ashely Young said she has been working for at least 12 hours each day.
Neighbors are trying to salvage what they can, if they can.
"They didn't have insurance, so everything is gone and they have to start over," explained Young outside some of the hardest hit homes around Lagrange Street.
For others, it's a race to pick up as much as possible as the threat of more rain looms.
"We can't really work in a storm what we'll do, we'll just ride it out and once it happens, we'll get right back at it."
Conner Coffey has been 'at it' for about five days now cutting trees off all his relatives' homes and even strangers who now feel like family.
Last week's tornado seems as if it only made Coweta County tighter, says Angelica Moore.
"We are here for everyone," added Moore. She's been driving around door to door to drop off food.
Efforts led by local restaurants and congregations like Foundation Church.
Crews spent most of the day trying to clear power lines and restore electricity but many neighborhoods are still in the dark and in the middle of devastation.
"I've been in Newnan basically my whole life and it's kind of hard to drive through some of these roads," Coffey told CBS46.
Schools remain closed through at least April 9 as officials have little doubt cleanup is far from the finish line.
With possible severe weather not in their favor, they say at least hope is, "we are Coweta Strong."
Moore continued, "We are going to get through this no matter what. We are just a little town, a small little speck in the state of Georgia but we are stronger than ever."
