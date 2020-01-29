COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was standing room only inside a Coweta County Board of Education grievance hearing.
Most people were there to support Dr. Christi Hildebrand, the principal of Elm Street Elementary School, who’s under investigation for failing to report alleged child abuse there.
“I make no excuses for her actions,” Coweta County Superintendent Dr. Steve Barker told board members. “I’ll say it again, I don’t make any excuses for her actions.”
Hildebrand was suspended for two days without pay and had to undergo additional training on mandated reporting after she failed to report the alleged child abuse in a timely manner.
Some parents didn’t think the punishment went far enough.
“I don’t feel like two days is enough because these children, a lot of them have had to be moved to different schools and that’s not fair,” said Jillian Wooten, who pulled her son out of the school.
The board took up a grievance over the punishment filed Wooten. Board members ultimately decided that the discipline handed down by the superintendent was just.
“Mistakes will be made in such a position,” Barker said. “Dr. Hildebrand has been an excellent principal for many years.”
“I think that what is happening is a modern-day witch-hunt against that woman,” said Teresa D’Emilio, a supporter of the principal.
“I think what was handed down was sufficient and I think that calling for her to be fired was extreme,” D’Emilio explained.
Hildebrand did not attend the hearing. CBS46 found her directing carpool at Elm Street Elementary School afterward. She had no comment.
As CBS46 has reported, this all came about because two Elm Street Elementary School employees accused each other of mistreating special education students. The two staff members are now on paid administrative leave while police investigate.
