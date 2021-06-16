NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) – Coweta County has a new fire chief.
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that it unanimously appointed Robby Flanagan to serve as Coweta County Fire Chief, effective immediately.
“I am honored to be appointed as the new Fire Chief of Coweta County Fire Rescue and serve the public,” Flanagan said. “My family has always been rooted in Coweta County, spanning back four generations. I understand the history as well as the vision for the future. To be able to now serve our citizens and fire department in a greater leadership role is a true honor. This community is like family to me.”
“As a native of Coweta County and an internal candidate with approximately 25 years of experience, I’m confident that Robby will further devote himself to the executive leadership role of the Fire Rescue Department,” Coweta County Administrator Michael Fouts said. “Chief Flanagan is joining a very capable leadership team and combined with our members, we will continue to provide high-quality, all-hazards services to our community.”
Flanagan started with Coweta County Fire Rescue as a firefighter in 1996 – working his way up the ranks internally to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)-Paramedic, Technical Rescue, Captain, Battalion Chief and now Fire Chief. Flanagan is dedicated to growing the department’s emergency response and all hazard capabilities while helping to create future leaders.
“In partnership with the Commissioners, Administration and other departments across the county, I am focused on working together to continue to meet the needs of our growing community,” Flanagan added. “I want to expand upon our team’s current strengths and leave behind a legacy that keeps Coweta County in good standing.”
As a lifelong Newnan citizen, Flanigan is a graduate of Newnan High School and has been married to his wife Dawn for 24 years. He enjoys cheering on his daughters, Maggie and Emma, during their soccer and volleyball games.
