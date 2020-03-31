COWETA County, Ga. (CBS46) -- As storms raged through Coweta County early Tuesday morning, it left behind a trail of damage.
Authorities reported multiple trees on houses and power outages throughout the county. The Madras to Moreland communities were heavily damaged by the storms leaving several homes damaged by trees.
Coweta County Government released the following statement:
"We are aware of the damage and the power outages. Our 911 center is currently operating on generator power. We have teams heading out to take care of all damage affecting county rights-of-way. Power companies are working on restoration of power. Please limit your calls to 911 to true emergencies. Thank you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.