COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Some drivers in Coweta County are getting letters in the mail saying their license has been suspended and it’s all because of a computer glitch.
Last week, when the Coweta County state court submitted one of its daily dispositions, meaning tickets or actions that should be linked to someone's driving record, there was a technical error. The county blames it on a software vendor.
Instead of only sending the most current action to the state, the county inadvertently sent drivers' entire ticket history.
The county says some 2,000 records were inappropriately transmitted.
In some cases, that meant a person's license was automatically suspended.
The court is now working with the Georgia Department of Driver Services to correct the error and get everyone's license status back on track.
If you get one of those letters, especially if yours says your license has been suspended, don't dismiss it. Call the Coweta County state court to see if you're one of the victims of the computer error.
