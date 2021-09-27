COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Coweta man was sentenced to 20 years for assaulting a woman in her bed in 2016.
According to the Coweta County District Attorney, 32-year-old Corey Lee Daniel attacked the woman with a pipe on Dec. 19. She was initially able to fend him off but he continued attacking her, chasing her and hitting her in the head multiple times.
Her screams woke up the homeowners who were able to stop the attack. Daniel ran away but police arrested him the next day. The victim underwent surgery for a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
Daniel is required to serve 15 years in prison. After that, he will be required to stay away from Coweta.
