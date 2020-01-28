NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) - After failing to report alleged child abuse in a timely manner, Dr. Christi Hildebrand, the principal at Elm Street Elementary School, had to undergo additional mandated reporter training and was suspended without pay for two days.

“I filed an appeal,” said Jillian Wooten. “I disagree with the decision to only give the principal two days suspension.”

Wooten is the mother of a special needs child. She said she pulled him out of Elm Street Elementary School after she found out about alleged abuse by employees. While she is outraged, emails show some staff members are standing behind the principal, even making plans to order t-shirts to show their support.

“I have a son who was in this class and it blows my mind that the faculty members are supporting the administration who ultimately made this as bad as it is,” Wooten said.

Jessica Collins also pulled her daughter Madisyn out of the school.

“I have to protect all my kids especially her,” she said. “Her being nonverbal, it’s very difficult.”

“She was in the alleged abuse,” Collins said. “She’s unable to tell me.”

Collins said she would like to see the school board further punish Dr. Hildebrand for failing to report sooner.

“She was told twice verbally and it sat on her desk to two, three weeks.”

“I am hopeful that there is some form of more extreme punishment,” Wooten said. “I would preferably like to see her demoted at the very least. At the very least move to another school because it’s not fair that I had to move my children.”

Newnan police continue to investigate the allegations.

The school district is not commenting on claims school staff is supporting the principal.

The school board will take up the matter at a meeting on Wednesday.