Joe Poythress, who’s driven a school bus for more than three decades, was the first to roll up his sleeve Friday at the Coweta County Fairgrounds.
“They said one dose,” said Poythress. “One dose will be fine with me.”
“Just relax your arm,” a healthcare worker told him as she inserted a needle in his arm.
The Coweta County School System teamed up with the state’s District 4 Health Department to put together the mass vaccination event. They’re planning to vaccinate 700 school district employees by the end of Friday, and another 700 employees on March 19.
They’re using the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine, which some were skeptical about because in clinical trials, it only showed 66-percent overall efficacy against COVID-19. However, studies show it demonstrated 100-percent protection against COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.
“When an employee is reassured and feels confident, they’re going to be better for kids, so it takes a big unknown away for our employees,” said Even Horton, the superintendent of schools. “It represents a concrete step forward to moving out of the grips of COVID-19.”
“Feels like a little sting going in, but it’s going on down good,” said Rhonda Bray, a long-time custodian, seconds after receiving her shot. She said having the school district coordinate a vaccine event like this means the world.
“I think that’s fantastic that we’ve been thought about,” she said.
