COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 85 north near mile marker 53 (Sharpsburg McCollum Road) in Coweta County.
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office says they responded to Interstate 85 at around 12:25 p.m. in reference to a stolen tractor-trailer that was being electronically tracked.
Deputies located the tractor-trailer and attempted to stop it. The tractor-trailer began swerving and almost struck multiple motorists.
The Sheriff's Office used "deadly force" due to the threat of life to civilians and law enforcement officers.
A construction worker who was near the scene told CBS46 he heard between 10-15 shots and multiple police sirens.
The male driver was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
CBS46 CHOPPER LIVESTREAM
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is on the scene and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.
Police are on scene of a shooting on i-85 near mile marker 53 in the north bound lane. Traffic is backed up for around 2 miles, but two lanes are open. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Laty6PJlWW— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 15, 2022
There may be road closures and delays near the scene.
VIDEO OF SCENE FROM PASSERBY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.