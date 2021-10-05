COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three people who are accused of damaging a statue at the downtown Newnan courthouse.
According to investigators, the three vandals were seen in the Alamo around midnight on the night of Sept. 17.
ORIGINAL: Historic statue damaged in Coweta County, vandals sought
The Sheriff's Office has released new photos of the the vandals.
If you know these individuals, please contact Investigator Stacy Beckom at 770-253-1502 or sbeckom@coweta.ga.us.
