NEWNAN (CBS46) — Two students from Evans Middle School have been charged in connection with a viral challenge on TikTok that involved stealing and destroying school property.
One of the Coweta County students has been charged with theft, while the other is charged with criminal trespassing and interference with government property.
Earlier in September, videos went viral of kids taking items that belonged to their school. The devious lick challenge involved removing and breaking projectors, doors, bathroom sinks and even urinals for likes on the popular social media app.
At one high school, the ongoing vandalism led to the sudden shut down of the boys bathroom. One student was even suspended from class.
The challenge escalated to the point that TikTok became involved and began removing content tied to the devious lick challenge.
"We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior," a TikTok spokesperson told CBS46 in a released statement.
The identities of the students charged in these incidents will not be released due to their age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.