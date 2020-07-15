THOMASTON, Ga. (CBS46) A recent Northgate High School graduate has been killed in a tragic skydiving accident in Thomaston.
According to CBS affiliate WMAZ, Jeanna Triplicata was killed along with Skydive Atlanta professional skydiver Nick Esposito in the incident on July 12. The station says it was Triplicata's first-ever parachute jump.
A GoFundMe page created on her behalf says Jeanna had recently graduated from Northgate High School in Newnan and was about to attend the University of North Georgia, specializing in education.
Higgins Funeral Home is handling Triplicata's funeral arrangements.
