A Coweta County School Board Member will keep her job after admitting she attended last month's deadly U.S. Capitol riot. Board Member Linda Menk wrote at least two Facebook posts describing what she saw in D.C. The Board of Education addressed the situation in a meeting Tuesday as members asked for clarification of the board's disciplinary power.
"So we've been called on by members of the public to censor a board member in the past, so I think it would behoove us to hear from attorney Lee on the power of the board or lack there of, for once and for all," said board member Andrew Copeland.
"You may censor a board member, but in full disclosure, it has no consequence. It would just be a public statement from the board, there is no penalty," attorney Nathan Lee told the board members.
Superintendent Evan Horton said he has been accused of targeting Menk and denies those claims.
"I want to be clear; I did not orchestrate any attack on any board member as these emails suggest," said Horton.
Horton says he also turned to outside legal council regarding authority to remove board members. CBS46 obtained the letter which lawyers sent back to Horton:
Dear Dr. Horton
I have been asked to provide information to the Board of Education related to a question about possible action to remove an individual member from office. There is no procedure or provision in Georgia law which would allow a Board of Education to remove an individual elected by the voters from the member’s position for cause. To the extent that state law provides such options, through recall or appropriate court action, the process would be available to citizen(s) and not the Board of Education or School District. I cannot imagine a situation in which public funds could be used to support either a recall or a court action under these circumstances. Again, those actions would lie with citizens.
Certainly participation by an individual board member in a political rally would not be grounds for any action, and even if it were determined that in the course of such a rally some law was broken (a situation that could be considered inconsistent with the board member’s oath, the Code of Ethics or responsibility to constituents), the Board of Education, as a body, lacks the legal authority to intervene to remove the board member.
Hopefully, this provides the information which you requested.
Phil
Phillip L. Hartley
Harben, Hartley & Hawkins, LLP
CBS46 reached out to Menk for comment, but has not heard back. Other board members did respond. Board Member Amy Dees specifically addressed what she would like tell parents who called for Menk's removal
"I share many of their frustrations. I'm mostly concerned with partisan, political agendas being injected into a non-partisan board. I'm also concerned that the distraction which accompanies this type of agenda, takes our focus from serving students in our community. The school board's purpose is to maintain our mission goal of being committed to student success," said Dees.
Board Member Andrew Copeland said he asked Attorney Nathan Lee about the possibility to censure. Copeland also pointed to a legal opinion about the board having no legal power to remove an individual from the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.