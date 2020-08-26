COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coweta County School District is ready for students to return to classrooms for in-person learning, but not all at once.
The district plans to resume in-person instruction on September 8, however, only for students and parents who do not opt to continue virtual learning.
“We all want to get back to face-to-face instruction for students. We have tried to plan for the best and safest approaches to achieve that, while still maintaining the virtual option for students so that families can make choices,” said Coweta Superintendent Evan Horton.
First on the list to head back to school are special education and younger students. Specifically, pre-K through first grade students can return to class on September 4, and special education students can return September 3, though it is optional.
"Parents of eligible special needs students will receive a notification from the district Special Education office if their child is eligible for an early start," says the district.
Parents who initially signed their student up for virtual learning will have until August 30 to switch to in-person instruction. Masks will be required for students grades 2 and up both at school and on school buses.
The start dates for a phased return to in-person instruction will be:
- Thursday, September 3 - Special Education, Adapted Curriculum students only, in all schools (special education faculty will notify parents directly)
- Friday, September 4 - Elementary School early grades (PreK-1st Grade)
- Tuesday, September 8 - Elementary Schools (All Grades PreK-5th Grade)
- Middle and High Schools (All Grades 6th-12th Grade hybrid, last names beginning A-K in 1st week)
- Monday, September 14 - Middle and High Schools (All Grades 6th-12th Grade hybrid, last names beginning L-Z in 2nd week). Students will alternate week-to-week thereafter.
Middle and high school students resuming in-person instruction will do so on a hybrid schedule; meaning students with last names A-K return to school September 8, while students with last names L-Z return September 14.
The two groups of students will then alternate between in-person and virtual learning to reduce the number of kids on campus and promote social distancing.
“While COVID-19 data has shown promising directions in recent health reports, the case and transmission rates of the disease remain high in our state and in Coweta County,” said Horton. “Because of that, we have taken additional steps with our return to school plan, including hybrid schedules for middle and high school, requiring face masks for students and employees, and additional mitigative steps taken in classrooms to provide for a safer learning environment.”
Parents of special education students can call the district’s Special Education office at 770-254-2800 with questions. To choose between virtual and in-person instruction, click here.
