COWETA County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Coweta County woman was arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly shot her husband to death Wednesday afternoon.
Around 7:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from Cheryl Coe who told them that she had accidentally shot her husband, Luke Coe. When deputies arrived to Coe's home on Tommy Lee Cook Road, they discovered her husband suffering from a gunshot wound.
Authorities attempted to render aid; however, Luke succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. During the investigation, officials determined that the gunshot was not accidental.
Coe was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and murder.
