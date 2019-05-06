TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) "Coyotes tend to run back and forth down our side yard," said Tucker resident Ginny Mauldin-Kinney.
Ginny's husband witnessed their beloved cat being mauled to death in their backyard by a coyote.
"He was standing at the back kitchen window and noticed what he thought was a dog in our neighbors backyard adjacent to our backyard," explained Ginny. "He said but wait a minute they don't have a dog, and then he realized that the so-called dog, i.e. the coyote, was attacking our cat."
Sightings of the wild animal have started again in a neighborhood that i now all too familiar with he apex predator.
"I hear a good amount of noise. I can hear a pack of them," said Ginny.
Coyotes in the city are a lot more common than you think.
"There are coyotes in Atlanta, they are common," said Berry College Professor of Biology Dr. Chris Browry.
Dr. Browry started the Atlanta Coyote Project, he said that the coyotes varied diet helps it in urban areas.
"It's important to realize that the coyotes dies is not just animals but plant based as well, also invertebrate, things like bugs, coyotes can eat as well."
It's at the start of May that coyotes and their pups start to emerge from dens and will be looking for more food to support their young.
Ginny just hopes others won't have to suffer like her family.
"They're looking for food, so if you value your small pet, please just keep them inside."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.