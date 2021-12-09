Just off Old National Highway in Fulton County, a Mexican cantina received a health score that was well-below standard this week.
Cozumel in College Park failed with only 38 points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The report says there was black mold on the inside panel of the ice machine. Plus, carrots and pineapples were stored on the floor in the cooler and chicken wings, shrimp and whole milk were at unsafe temperatures.
“I’ve never seen that before in my life. I’ve never had that. And if it would have been on my watch it would not have happened. And that’s a guarantee,” Cozumel owner Christian Padilla said.
The owner told us he was not working the day of the inspection. And that he has since spent $6,000 on improvements and all but guaranteed a perfect reinspection.
“I’ve got to make sure everything is good, and I will make sure everything is good because this is mine. This is my spot. So, I have to make sure everything is good. I’m the one who has to get on [them about it]. I have to do everything,” Padilla said.
There are several other good scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. In Gwinnett County, Ippolito’s on Town Center Avenue in Suwanee scored 91 points. In Cherokee County, McDonald’s on Highway 92 in Woodstock picked up 95 points and in DeKalb County, Vino Venue on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody earned 99 points.
And on Burbank Circle in Smyrna, we visited one of the most iconic BBQ restaurants in town. Old South BBQ received a 100 on their last two health inspections. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
They’ve been around 53-years and they’re family owned and operated. When you step inside, you’ll notice not much has changed through the years. Owner Joy Llewellyn says she’ll guarantee you a good meal and a hug every time you visit. In fact, she’ll hug everyone, including the mayor when he dines at the restaurant.
On the menu at Old South BBQ they’ve got the ribs which people love. They’ve got beef, chicken and pork — and the pork sandwich. Their sides are great too. They’ve got the Brunswick Stew, chili, slaw and if you’re feeling ambitious you can try the hickory fries. Boy that’s good!
