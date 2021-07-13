ATLANTA (CBS46) – Several law enforcement agencies joined forces over the weekend, pouncing on dangerous drivers and making several arrests throughout metro-Atlanta.
Between the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, there were 444 citations and arrests and five pursuits. Officers also busted six people for DUI and three for reckless driving.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was busy, too, targeting offenders throughout the county. Photos showed deputies taking part in what they called ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’ last weekend. The sheriff’s special Scorpion Unit made 12 arrests, issued more than 100 citations, confiscated illegal drugs, and recovered a stolen weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.