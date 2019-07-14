Operation Southern Shield

Operation Southern Shield

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Lead-footed drivers, beware!

The Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are putting the brakes on speeding this week, during "Operation Southern Shield."

The speed enforcement campaign will take place July 15-21, in five southern states: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Preliminary numbers from the Georgia Department of Transportation show there were 268 speed-related deaths on our roads last year.  That's an 8% increase over the year before.

State and local officers wrote more than 11,000 citations during last year's Southern Shield.  Three-fourths of those were for speeding.  The others were for seat belt violations, distracted driving, or DUI.  That's over a seven-day period.

