Avalon
Source: WGCL

Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) A construction crane caught fire Tuesday morning before collapsing to the ground.

The fire happened at the Avalon construction site in Alpharetta.

It's unclear if any injuries were sustained.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is advising drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

The Avalon is an 86-acre site that contains 370,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space as well as 83,000 square feet of office space.

